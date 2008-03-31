Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
PENTASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The members of
Pentasoft Technologies Limited.
1. We have audited the attached balance sheet of Pentasoft Technologies
Limited, as at 31st March 2008, the profit and loss account and also the
(cash flow statement) for the year ended on that date annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted out audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining; on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
hereinafter referred to as the order issued by the Central Government of
India in terms of sub section (4A) of section 227 of the Companies Act,
1956, hereinafter referred to as the Act we enclose in the Annexure a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order
to the extent applicable.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required bylaw have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books,
iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account
iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash
flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956 subject to our disclaimer of:
a. The details relating to valuation of projects in progress amounting to
Rs. 89.78 Crores is relied by the management on the certificate of
independent Chartered Accountant specially engaged for the purpose and
consequent implications of Accounting Standard - 13 and 10.
b. The value of Loans and Advances amounting to Rs. 2.42 Crores is based on
confirmation from management as to recoverability and consequent
implications of Accounting Standard - 28.
c. The company has not made provision for retirement benefit as required
under Accounting Standard 15, as the Management opines that the number of
permanent employees on regular role is less and the commitment can be met
as and when it arises.
v. On the basis of written representations received from the Board of
Directors, as on 31st March 2008 and taken on record by the Board of
Directors, we report that none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st
March 2008 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub
- section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
vi. Attention is invited to the following:
The actual amount due to the banks included in Secured loans is based on
claim made by the banks before Debt Recovery Tribunal; the actual payments
that may arise depends upon the decision of the tribunal and further
negotiation by the company with the banks (refer point no.(xi) of the CARO)
vii. The effect of the qualifications in Item (4) above on the profit of
the company cannot be ascertained owing to the non-quantifiable and non-
ascertainable causes for the same.
viii. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to
the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information
required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view subject to paras (iv) & (vi) above in conformity with
the accounting principles generally accepted in India:
a. in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company
as at 31st March 2008;
b. in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
c. in the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For SUDHINDRAN & CO.,
Chartered Accountants
CA. P. SUDHINDRAN,
Partner
Place : Chennai Membership No. 32100
Date : 31st July 2008.
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date,
(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets for most of
the cases.
(b) We have been informed by the company that the physical verifications of
its fixed assets have not been carried out during the year. Discrepancy, if
any will be ascertained after the physical verification is done and
necessary adjustment will then be made in the books of accounts.
(c) The company has disposed a portion of the fixed assets during the year.
(ii) (a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories
at reasonable intervals during the year.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
(c) The company is maintaining adequate records of inventory.
(iii) (a) According to the records of the company and information and
explanations given to us, the company has taken loans, secured, unsecured
loans from the companies, firms or other parties listed in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
The Company has granted loan free of interest to company covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. However
the terms & conditions under which the loan has been granted are not prima-
facie prejudicial to the interest of the company.
iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed continuing failures to correct
major weaknesses in internal controls.
v) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the
opinion that no transactions made in pursuance of contracts or have been
entered with the companies in the register maintained under section 301.
vi) Since the company has not accepted any deposits from public the
provisions of Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 with regard to the deposits
accepted from the public is not applicable.
vii) In our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
viii) The provisions of section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 with
regard to maintenance of cost records are not applicable for the Company.
ix) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate
authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor
education protection fund, employee state insurance, income tax, wealth
tax, service tax sales tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other
material statutory dues applicable and there have been slight delays in
some cases.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there were no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax,
custom duty, excise duty and cess which are in arrears as at 31st March
2008 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable
except service tax amounting to Rs.4,43,740/- and TDS of Rs. 83,146/-.
(c) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no
dues of income tax, wealth tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any disputes except in the
following cases for an amount of Rs.110.20 crores.
Sl. Name of dispute Forum where Assesment Amount of
No. Dispute is Year Dispute
pending (in Rs.)
1 Income Tax Act 1961 CIT - Appeals
Chennai 2001-02 709,156,913
2 Income Tax Act 1961 CIT-Appeals,
Chennai 2002-03 209,082,227
3 Income Tax Act 1961 CIT-Appeals,
Chennai 2004-05 160,773,315
4 Income Tax Act 1961 CIT - Appeals,
Chennai 2005-06 22,952,789
x) In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the company are not more than
50% of its net worth. The company has not incurred cash losses during the
financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial
year.
xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us the company has defaulted in repayment of following dues to banks
Sl. Name of the Bank Principal amount due as on
No. 31.03.2008 (Rs. in Crores)
1 Dhanalakshmi Bank -DRT 10.08
2 Axis Bank (UTI Bank) DRT 14.85
xii) The Company has not taken any Loans/Advances on the basis of security
by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
xiii) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund or nidhi/mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore the provisions of Clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
xiv) In our opinion, the company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause
4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to
the company.
xv) In our opinion, the terms and conditions on which the company has given
guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions
are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
xvi) No term loans have been raised during the year.
xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that
funds raised on short term have not been used for long term.
xviii) According to the information and explanation given to us the
company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act,
xix) According to the information and explanation given to us, during the
period covered by our audit report, the company has not issued any
Debentures
xx) The company has not raised any money by issue of shares to the Public
during the year.
xxi) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud on
or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
FOR SUDHINDRAN & CO.
Chartered Accountants
CA.P. SUDHINDRAN
Place : Chennai Partner
Date : 31st July 2008 Membership No 32100