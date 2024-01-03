Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,310.05
|88.5
|1,66,237.78
|551.57
|0.49
|3,145.84
|163.92
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,467.05
|58.56
|73,700.1
|249.94
|0.29
|2,676.63
|353.96
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
8,223.25
|147.05
|64,658.44
|111.54
|0.16
|653.23
|402.73
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,385.3
|149.88
|47,221.22
|111
|0.07
|1,085
|539.16
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,202
|0
|40,524.55
|105.26
|0
|986.45
|45.02
