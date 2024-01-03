Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd
1,314.05
|71.89
|14,305.76
|53.58
|0.07
|524.42
|30.66
KPI Green Energy Ltd
KPIGREEN
798.2
|66.8
|10,512.65
|36.83
|0.03
|310.12
|139.5
No Record Found
