Wagons Learning Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wagons Learning Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:53 PM
Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.24%

Non-Promoter- 26.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wagons Learning Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.52

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.14

4.79

4.08

1.49

Net Worth

13.66

4.8

4.09

1.5

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Wagons Learning Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

NIITMTS

384.15

40.615,230.2125.681.36130.4346.76

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

135.05

65.881,831.333.180.5531.7376.41

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

158.25

38.32917.856.442.8459.9843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

6.08

4.11198.852.16044.353.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

19.66

85.48155.560.42.046.9317.56

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wagons Learning Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Uday Jagannath Shetty

Managing Director

Raviraj Poojary

Director & Chief Tech Officer

Vineet Birendra Singh

Director & CFO

Abhishek Gopal Sinha

Executive Director

Soma Ghosh Dutta

Independent Director

Mudit Consul

Independent Director

Rameshwar Dayal

Independent Director

Govind Ram Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeru Saini

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wagons Learning Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Wagons Learning Ltd share price today?

The Wagons Learning Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Wagons Learning Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wagons Learning Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 11 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wagons Learning Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wagons Learning Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 11 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wagons Learning Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wagons Learning Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wagons Learning Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 11 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wagons Learning Ltd?

Wagons Learning Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wagons Learning Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wagons Learning Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

