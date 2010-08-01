Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.66
|0
|80,638.9
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
104.2
|43.83
|40,476.89
|473.06
|1.75
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
53.91
|320.94
|24,038.62
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
756.3
|35.4
|14,270.6
|131.94
|1.35
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.7
|34.78
|13,656.36
|85.96
|3.17
|510.39
|51.59
