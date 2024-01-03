Shamken Multifab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
30.17
30.17
Preference Capital
0.16
0.16
Reserves
-117
-111.59
Net Worth
-86.67
-81.26
Minority Interest
Debt
285.98
291.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
199.31
210.38
Fixed Assets
190.92
201.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.18
1.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
7.42
5.82
Inventories
1.92
2.26
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.95
5.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.07
5.3
Sundry Creditors
-4.9
-5.67
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.62
-1.77
Cash
0.79
0.91
Total Assets
199.31
210.38
