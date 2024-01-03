iifl-logo-icon 1
Shamken Multifab Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

30.17

30.17

Preference Capital

0.16

0.16

Reserves

-117

-111.59

Net Worth

-86.67

-81.26

Minority Interest

Debt

285.98

291.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

199.31

210.38

Fixed Assets

190.92

201.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.18

1.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

7.42

5.82

Inventories

1.92

2.26

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.95

5.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.07

5.3

Sundry Creditors

-4.9

-5.67

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.62

-1.77

Cash

0.79

0.91

Total Assets

199.31

210.38

Shamken Multifab Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

