SI Group - India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
41.21
41.21
41.21
41.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
279.35
330.8
450.68
409.77
Net Worth
320.56
372.01
491.89
450.98
Minority Interest
Debt
2.16
2.73
3.22
3.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
22.31
17.28
18.5
Total Liabilities
322.88
397.05
512.39
473.14
Fixed Assets
112.03
93.47
230.21
214.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.84
1.04
0.84
0.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.18
10.4
11.32
13.41
Networking Capital
129.28
159.46
220.97
226.42
Inventories
100.88
88.24
100.07
95.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
131.01
118.7
186.17
134.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
60.41
307.67
107.37
122.83
Sundry Creditors
-148.31
-104.12
-99.3
-67.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.71
-251.03
-73.34
-59.43
Cash
78.55
132.68
49.04
17.78
Total Assets
322.88
397.05
512.38
473.13
