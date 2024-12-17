Sector
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.02
0.02
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.95
2.34
1.29
Net Worth
4.97
2.36
1.3
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
42.77
37.58
41.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.77
37.58
41.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.09
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd
1,314.05
|71.89
|14,305.76
|53.58
|0.07
|524.42
|30.66
KPI Green Energy Ltd
KPIGREEN
798.2
|66.8
|10,512.65
|36.83
|0.03
|310.12
|139.5
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Saurabh Vyas
Managing Director
Prateek Agrawal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sandeep Gurnani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dhawal Gaurang Vasavada
Non Executive Director
Krishna Kumar Pant
Independent Director
Ganga Vidya Narayanan
Independent Director
Manan Jain
Independent Director
Ritesh Agnani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshit Jain
