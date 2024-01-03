iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shamken Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shamken Spinners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

43.44

43.44

Preference Capital

2

2

Reserves

-139.14

-138.17

Net Worth

-93.7

-92.73

Minority Interest

Debt

229.36

239.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

135.66

147

Fixed Assets

136.37

147.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.72

-0.72

Inventories

0.17

0.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.17

0.16

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-0.5

Cash

0.01

0

Total Assets

135.66

147

Shamken Spinners Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shamken Spinners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.