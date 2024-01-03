Shamken Spinners Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
43.44
43.44
Preference Capital
2
2
Reserves
-139.14
-138.17
Net Worth
-93.7
-92.73
Minority Interest
Debt
229.36
239.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
135.66
147
Fixed Assets
136.37
147.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.72
-0.72
Inventories
0.17
0.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.16
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.5
Cash
0.01
0
Total Assets
135.66
147
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.