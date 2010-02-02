Summit Securities Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
SUMMIT SECURITIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
SUMMIT SECURITIES LIMITED
(Formerly KEC Infrastructures Limited)
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SUMMIT SECURITIES LIMITED
(formerly KEC Infrastructures Limited) as at 31st March, 2008 and also the
Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the
year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material mis-statement. An audit includes,
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statements. We believe that our
audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. We report as follows:
(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub section (4A) of section 227
(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, we annex hereto a statement on the matters
specified in paragraph 4 and 5 of the said Order.
(ii) Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 (i)
above, we report that:
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and beliefs were necessary for the purpose of our
audit;
(b) In our opinion, the Company has kept proper books of accounts as
required by law, have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from
our examination of the books;
(c) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the Books of Account;
(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the Profit & Loss Account and the
Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in compliance with the
accounting standards referred. to in Section 211(3C) of the Companies Act,
1956.
(e) On the basis of our written representation received from the Directors
as on 31st March, 2008 and taken on records by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors of the company are disqualified as on
31st March, 2008 from being appointed as directors in terms of Clause(g) of
the sub section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanation given to us, the said accounts read together with notes on
accounts there on give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956
in the manner so required, give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India.
i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2008;
ii) in the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the loss of the Company for
the year ended on that date; and
iii) in the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For R.C.Vakharia & Co.
Chartered Accountants
ROW VAKHARIA
Mumbai Proprietor
Dated: 30th June 2008 Membership No. 33728
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
OF SUMMIT SECURITIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KEC INFRASTRUCTURES LIMITED) ON THE
ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2008
(i) The Company has no fixed assets hence, the matters specified in sub
clauses (a), (b), & (c) of clause of paragraph 4 (i) of Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 of the Order are not applicable to the
Company.
(ii) As the Company does not have inventory, paragraph 4(ii) of the Order
is not applicable.
(iii) In our opinion, the Company has neither taken nor granted any loans,
secured or unsecured, from/to companies, firms or other parties listed in
the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956(the
Act). Accordingly, clauses (b) to (d) ,(f) and (g) of the paragraph 4 (iii)
of the Order are not applicable.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are generally, adequate internal control systems commensurate
with the size of the Company and the nature of its business and for the
sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not
observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal
control system.
(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that there are no contracts or arrangements which need to be
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Act. In view of
this, clauses v(a) and v(b) of paragraph 4 of the Order are not applicable.
(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public to which the
directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of
section 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the
Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 apply.
(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) As explained to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Act for the
Companys products.
(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and
according to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular
in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues
including tax deduction at source, investor education and protection fund,
income tax, tax collected at source, professional tax, sales tax, cess and
other material statutory dues applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts in respect of the statutory dues referred to above were
outstanding as at 31st March, 2008 for a period of more than six months
from the date they became payable.
(c) As explained to us and according to the records of the Company, the
following dues as at the year end of income tax/sales tax/ value added tax/
wealth tax /service tax/customs duty /excise duty/cess have not been
deposited on account of dispute:
Name of statute Relating to various Forum where
(Nature of dues) years comprise dispute is
in the period pending and
the amount
involved
Appellate
authorities &
Tribunal
(Rs. in lacs)
Sales Tax (Tax / 1993-2004 244.96
Penalty / Interest)
The Central Excise Act
(Duty / Penalty /
Interest) 1996-2001 2.32
Total 247.28
(x) In our opinion, the accumulated losses of the Company are not more than
fifty percent of the net worth .The Company has incurred cash loss during
the financial year covered by our audit.
(xi) Since the Company has no borrowing, paragraph 4(xi) of the Order is
not applicable.
(xii) Since the Company has not granted any loans or advances on the basis
of the security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other
securities, paragraph 4(xii) of the Order is not applicable.
(xiii) As the Company is not a chit fund/ nidhi / mutual benefit fund /
society, paragraph 4(xiii) of the Order is not applicable.
(xiv) Though the Company is primarily engaged in investment in securities,
the Company is not dealing and trading in the shares, securities,
debentures and other investments, paragraph 4(xiv) of the Order is not
applicable.
(xv) Corporate guarantee referred to in note 2(b) of Schedule 11 to the
Accounts, which has been approved by the members of the Company, and had
been given in terms of the consent given by the consortium banks to the
composite scheme of arrangements. On this basis, the terms and conditions
on which the Company has given the said guarantee has not been considered
as prejudicial to the interest of the Company.
(xvi) In our opinion, the Company has no term loan hence paragraph 4(xvi)
of the Order is not applicable.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.
(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during
the year, the Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Act.
(xix) Since the Company has not issued any debentures, paragraph 4(xix) of
the Order is not applicable.
(xx) Since the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of
public issue, paragraph 4(xx) of the Order is not applicable. r
(xxi) According to the information and explanations given by the
management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed
or reported during the course of our audit.
For R.C. Vakharia & Co.
Chartered Accountants
ROHIT VAEHARIA
Mumbai Proprietor
Date: 30th June 2008 Membership No. 33728