Amrapali Developers India Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
AMRAPALI DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of
AMRAPALI DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LIMITED
AHMEDABAD
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/S. AMRAPALI DEVELOPERS
(INDIA) LIMITED, AHMEDABAD, as at 31st March, 2008 and also the profit and
loss account for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These
financial statements are responsibility of the companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis of our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government in terms of section 227(4A) of the Companies Act,
1956, we enclose in Annexure - A a statement on the matter specified in
paragraph 4 & 5 of the said order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
(b) in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company, so far as appears from our examination of books ;
(c) the balance sheet and the profit and loss Account referred to in this
report are in agreement with the books of accounts ;
(d) in our opinion, the profit and loss account and balance sheet comply
with the accounting standards referred in section 211(3C) of the Companies
Act, 1956.
(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors of
the company as at 31st March 2008 and taken on record by the board of
directors, we report that no director is disqualified from being appointed
as director of the company under clause (g) of sub-section (1) of the
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(f) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said balance sheet and profit and loss
account read together with the notes thereon, give the information required
under the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view:
(i) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of the affairs of the
company as on 31st March, 2008 and
(ii) in the case of Profit and Loss-Account , of the profit for the year
ended on that date.
For, MEHUL THAKKER & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
PLACE: AHMEDABAD
DATE : 30/06/2008 S.P. THAKKER
PARTNER
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 3 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT
(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed Assets.
(b) All the assets have not been physically verified by the management
during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in
our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the
nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
(c) The company has not disposed of a substantial part of fixed assets
during the previous year.
(ii) In the absence of inventory, the question of reporting clause (ii) of
Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2003 does not arise.
(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured,
to/from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in internal controls.
(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company
has not indulged into the transactions which need to be entered into the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been
so entered.
(vi) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
(vii) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) In our opinion, the company is not required to maintain cost records
as per the provisions of section 209(1) (d). Accordingly, the provisions of
clause 4(vii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the company.
(ix) (a) According to the records of the company, the Company is regular in
depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including
provident fund, investor education protection fund, employees state
insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, custom tax, excise duty, cess
and other material statutory dues applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of, wealth tax, sales tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess which
have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
(x) In our opinion, the Accumulated Losses of the company are not more than
fifty percentage of its Net Worth. The company has not incurred cash losses
during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately
preceding financial year.
(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial
institution or banks.
(xii) The company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi mutual
benefit fund/ society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
(xiv) In our opinion and according to explanations given to us, the clause
no. (xiv) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not applicable to
company.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
had not given guarantees for loans taken by others from banks or financial
institutions.
(xvi) The company had not raised any term loans during the financial year,
hence clause no.(xvi) of Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not
applicable to company.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that the
no funds raised, if any, on short-term basis have been used for long-term
investment and no long-term funds raised, if any, have been used to finance
short-term assets.
(xviii) The company has not made preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956
(xix) No debentures have been issued by the Company and hence the question
of creating securities in respect thereof does not arise.
(xx) During the year, the company has not raised money by public issue and
hence question of disclosure and verification of end use of such monies
does not arise.
(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud
on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
