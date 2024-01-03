iifl-logo-icon 1
SI Group - India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR SI Group - India Ltd

SI Group - India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

83.18

87.07

46.4

34.5

Depreciation

-20.4

-19.4

-16.78

-17.22

Tax paid

-30.01

-29.45

-25.26

-11.28

Working capital

28.75

-56.83

13.24

34.47

Other operating items

Operating

61.51

-18.61

17.6

40.46

Capital expenditure

37.24

-166.46

0.25

5.02

Free cash flow

98.75

-185.07

17.85

45.48

Equity raised

747.79

646.13

591.32

574.56

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.51

10.06

27.2

25.67

Dividends paid

0

0

12.7

12.7

Net in cash

855.05

471.11

649.08

658.42

SI Group - India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

