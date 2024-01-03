SI Group - India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
83.18
87.07
46.4
34.5
Depreciation
-20.4
-19.4
-16.78
-17.22
Tax paid
-30.01
-29.45
-25.26
-11.28
Working capital
28.75
-56.83
13.24
34.47
Other operating items
Operating
61.51
-18.61
17.6
40.46
Capital expenditure
37.24
-166.46
0.25
5.02
Free cash flow
98.75
-185.07
17.85
45.48
Equity raised
747.79
646.13
591.32
574.56
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.51
10.06
27.2
25.67
Dividends paid
0
0
12.7
12.7
Net in cash
855.05
471.11
649.08
658.42
