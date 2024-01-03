TO THE MEMBERS OF

SI GROUP - INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SI Group - India Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2014 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 ("The Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

5. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT-31 MARCH 2014

Referred to in our report of even date

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of four years for Navi Mumbai and annually for other locations. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets have been physically verified by management during the year. No material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(c) Fixed assets disposed off during the year were not substantial, and therefore, do not affect the going concern assumption.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. For stocks lying with

Opinion

7. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said financial statements give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2014;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

8. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

9. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13 September 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013; and

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Act.

For B S R and Co Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 128510W Vijay Mathur Partner Membership No.: 046476 Mumbai 27 May 2014

(a) Third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained.

(b) The procedures for the physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and having regard to the explanation that purchases of certain items of inventories are for the Companys specialized requirements and similarly rendering of certain services are for the specialised requirements of the buyers and suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of fixed assets and inventories and with regard to the sale of goods and services. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit.

(v) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Act have been entered in the register required to be maintained under that section.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts and arrangements referred to in (a) above and exceeding the value of Rs. 5 lakhs with any party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time, except for purchases of certain inventories and services which are for the Companys specialised requirements and similarly for rendering of certain services for the specialised requirements of the buyers and for which suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain comparable quotations. However, on the basis of information and explanations provided, the same appear reasonable.

(vi) During the year the Company has not accepted deposits from the public. For deposits accepted in the earlier years, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 58A, Section 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975. According to the information and explanations provided to us, there have been no proceedings before the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this matter and no order has been passed by any of the aforesaid authorities.

(vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business.

(viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 209(1) (d) of the Act in respect of manufacture of all the products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us

and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues accrued/deducted including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income-tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise duty and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Wealth tax and Customs duty which have not been deposited with the authorities on account of any disputes.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Excise duty, Sales tax, Service Tax and Electricity duty have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act Excise duty 190.37 2002-2006 CESTAT Bombay Sales Tax Act Sales tax 182.90 2000-2001 Maharashtra Sates Tax Tribunal Bombay Sales Tax Act Sales tax 140.44 1999-2000 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Bombay Sales Tax Act Sales tax 52.30 2002-2003 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) Bombay Sales Tax Act Sales tax 8.62 2001-2002 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act Sales tax 39.24 1999-2000 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act Sales tax 30.29 2000-2001 Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act Sales tax 4.86 2001-2002 Deputy Commissioner of sales tax (appeal) Central Sales Tax Act Sales tax 0.99 1984-1985 Calcutta High Court Bombay Electricity and Duty Act Electricity Duty 704.66 2000-2011 Government of Maharashtra Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 104.44 1999-2002 CESTAT

Note: The above amount does not include disputed dues relating to Income Tax Rs. 712.44 lakhs which has been paid by the Company to the authority under protest.

(x) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xi) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its bankers. The Company did not have any outstanding dues to any financial institution or debenture holders during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we are of the opinion that the funds raised on short term basis have not been used for long term investment.

(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year to companies/firms/parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Act.

(xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.