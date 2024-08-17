iifl-logo-icon 1
Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007Mar-2007

Gross Sales

1.47

4.44

3.56

11.14

12.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.47

4.44

3.56

11.14

12.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.07

-2.47

2.85

2.3

Total Income

1.79

4.51

1.1

14.01

14.67

Total Expenditure

1.25

3.28

0.6

11.19

11.51

PBIDT

0.55

1.23

0.5

2.8

3.16

Interest

0

0

0.09

0

-0.14

PBDT

0.55

1.23

0.4

2.79

3.29

Depreciation

0.67

0.5

0.31

1.85

2.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

-0.03

0

0.62

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

0.73

0.11

0.94

0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

0.73

0.11

0.94

0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.1

0.73

0.11

0.94

0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.03

0

0.05

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

15.28

0

17.29

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

139.55

194.75

194.75

194.75

194.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

37.41

27.64

14

25.2

25.56

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-7.48

16.4

3.36

8.52

1.53

