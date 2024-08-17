Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1.47
4.44
3.56
11.14
12.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.47
4.44
3.56
11.14
12.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.07
-2.47
2.85
2.3
Total Income
1.79
4.51
1.1
14.01
14.67
Total Expenditure
1.25
3.28
0.6
11.19
11.51
PBIDT
0.55
1.23
0.5
2.8
3.16
Interest
0
0
0.09
0
-0.14
PBDT
0.55
1.23
0.4
2.79
3.29
Depreciation
0.67
0.5
0.31
1.85
2.49
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
-0.03
0
0.62
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
0.73
0.11
0.94
0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
0.73
0.11
0.94
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
0.73
0.11
0.94
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.03
0
0.05
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
15.28
0
17.29
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
139.55
194.75
194.75
194.75
194.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.41
27.64
14
25.2
25.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-7.48
16.4
3.36
8.52
1.53
