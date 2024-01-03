Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
2,988.4
|50.26
|20,11,544.53
|7,611
|0.34
|1,29,898
|761.32
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
169.6
|8.28
|2,36,177.71
|2,643.18
|7
|1,93,235.51
|125.38
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
338.2
|7.08
|1,43,821.46
|3,014.77
|6.24
|1,13,096.01
|172.36
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
403.3
|9.58
|84,740.53
|355.8
|5.27
|1,13,303.57
|192.82
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
184.15
|12
|31,844.74
|65.57
|1.65
|23,247.02
|75.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.