Avery India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

QUICKLINKS FOR Avery India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Revenue

74.9

72.16

73.01

83.48

yoy growth (%)

3.79

-1.16

-12.54

12.89

Raw materials

-25.85

-26.21

-27.47

-35.95

As % of sales

34.51

36.33

37.63

43.07

Employee costs

-18.93

-18.32

-19.42

-18.34

As % of sales

25.28

25.38

26.61

21.97

Other costs

-12.66

-11.79

-12.57

-14.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.9

16.35

17.21

17.71

Operating profit

17.44

15.82

13.53

14.39

OPM

23.29

21.92

18.54

17.24

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.66

-1.7

-1.57

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.02

-0.09

0

Other income

7.64

7.62

12.82

7.13

Profit before tax

23.35

21.76

24.55

19.95

Taxes

-8.38

-7.47

-8.4

-6.53

Tax rate

-35.89

-34.35

-34.22

-32.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.96

14.28

16.15

13.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.96

14.28

16.15

13.41

yoy growth (%)

4.77

-11.54

20.38

31.35

NPM

19.98

19.79

22.12

16.07

