|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Revenue
74.9
72.16
73.01
83.48
yoy growth (%)
3.79
-1.16
-12.54
12.89
Raw materials
-25.85
-26.21
-27.47
-35.95
As % of sales
34.51
36.33
37.63
43.07
Employee costs
-18.93
-18.32
-19.42
-18.34
As % of sales
25.28
25.38
26.61
21.97
Other costs
-12.66
-11.79
-12.57
-14.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.9
16.35
17.21
17.71
Operating profit
17.44
15.82
13.53
14.39
OPM
23.29
21.92
18.54
17.24
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.66
-1.7
-1.57
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.02
-0.09
0
Other income
7.64
7.62
12.82
7.13
Profit before tax
23.35
21.76
24.55
19.95
Taxes
-8.38
-7.47
-8.4
-6.53
Tax rate
-35.89
-34.35
-34.22
-32.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.96
14.28
16.15
13.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.96
14.28
16.15
13.41
yoy growth (%)
4.77
-11.54
20.38
31.35
NPM
19.98
19.79
22.12
16.07
