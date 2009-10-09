iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bijlee Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bijlee Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

yoy growth (%)

3.86

-1.79

2.19

10.82

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

97.38

96.4

95.26

96.1

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

61.23

33.72

0

0

Other costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

234.12

199.07

170.12

87.51

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

OPM

-292.74

-229.2

-165.38

-83.61

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

-0.01

0.01

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

Taxes

0

0

-1.81

0

Tax rate

0

0

0.05

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

Exceptional items

-0.24

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.32

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

930.86

2.79

179.36

3,449.77

NPM

-1,495.45

-150.67

-143.95

-52.66

Bijlee Textiles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bijlee Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.