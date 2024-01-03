Ciba India Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
13.28
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
298.82
Net Worth
312.1
Minority Interest
Debt
1.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.1
Total Liabilities
315.41
Fixed Assets
45.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
138.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.53
Networking Capital
123.48
Inventories
85.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
71.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
71.33
Sundry Creditors
-71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.68
Cash
0.63
Total Assets
315.41
