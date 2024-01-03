Ciba India Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report

CIBA INDIA LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 AUDITORS REPORT To The Members of Ciba India Limited 1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Ciba India Limited as at March 31, 2009 and also the Profit and Loss account and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. 2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. 3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) issued by the Central Government of India in terms or sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order. 4. As more fully described in note 13 to the financial statements, pending the final outcome of the Companys negotiations in respect of premises leased to it, the Company has not assessed the fixed assets at the said premises for impairment, if any. The carrying value of fixed assets at the said leased premises is Rs. 120,633 thousands including immovable assets of Rs. 70,117 thousands as identified by the company. We are unable to comment the effect of adjustments, if any, had such assessment for impairment been carried out. 5. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 above, and except for matter referred to in paragraph 4 above, we report that: i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; iii. The balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; iv. In our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act 1956; v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2009, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2009 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act 1956; vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for matter referred to in paragraph 4 above, the said accounts give the information required by the Companies Act 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India; a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2009; b) in the case of the profit and loss account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. For S.R. Batliboi & Co. Chartered Accountants per vijay Maniar Place : Mumbai, Partner Date : June 11, 2009 Membership No.: 36738 Annexure to the Auditors Report - March 31, 2009: (Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date): (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (i) (b) All fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) There was no substantial disposal of fixed assets during the year. (ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. (b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. (c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. (iii) (a) The Company has granted loan to a Company covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum amount involved during the year was Rs. 424,550 thousands and the year-end balance of loan granted to such party was Rs. 254,550 thousands. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) In respect of loans granted, repayment of the principal amount is as stipulated and payment of interest has been regular. (d) There is no overdue amount of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (e) As informed, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and having regard to the explanation that other than the items of special nature for which comparable quotations are not available or where the Company has approved vendors for certain products and accordingly, not obtained quotations, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business for purchase inventory and fixed assets, sale of goods and service. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas. (v) (a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Act that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered. (b) In respect of transactions made in pursuance of such contracts or arrangements exceeding value of Rupees five lakhs entered into during the financial year, having regard to the explanation in paragraph (iv) above because of the unique and specialized nature of the items involved and absence of any comparable prices, we are unable to comment whether the transactions were made at prevailing market prices at the relevant time. (vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. (vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (viii) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the products of the Company. (ix) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to employees state insurance are not applicable to the Company. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year-end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax, customs duty, and excise duty on account of any dispute, are as follows: Name of the Nature of Dues Amount Period to Forum where Statute (Rs.) which the dispute is amount pending relates Income Tax Act* Demand arising 12814004 2000-2001 Income Tax out of disallowance Appellate for back wages to Tribunal employees Income Tax Act Penalty u/s 271(1)(c) 14013967 2000-2001 Commissioner of Income Tax (appeals) Income Tax Act Demand arising out of 4800501 2002-2003 Commissioner various disallowances of Income Tax (appeals) Income Tax Act Demand arising out of 12931870 2003-2004 Commissioner various disallowances of Income Tax (appeals) Delhi Sales Tax Non-submission of 160698 1999-2000 Remanded Act Central forms back to Sales Tax Act Assessing Authority Delhi Sales Tax Non-submission of 297118 2004-2005 Remanded Act Central forms back to Sales Tax Act Assessing Authority Delhi Sales Tax Short credit of 17880 2000-2001 Assessing Act taxes paid in Officer assessment Central Excise Duty alleged to 3013000 1992-1993 Super Act* have been collected -intendent by the Company of Central but not paid Excise * disclosed as contingent liability in the financial statements. (x) The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and it has not incurred any cash losses in the current and immediately preceding financial year. (xi) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to bank. The Company had no transactions with financial institutions and had no debentures outstanding during the year. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended) are not applicable to the Company. (xiv) In respect of dealing/trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, proper records have been maintained of the transactions and contracts and timely entries have been made therein. These investments have been held by the Company, in its own name. (xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions. (xvi) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year. (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment. (xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to parties or companies covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (xix) The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year. (xx) The Company has not raised any money through a public issue during the year. (xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. For S.R. Batliboi & Co. Chartered Accountants per Vijay Maniar Place : Mumbai, Partner Date : June 11, 2009 Membership No.: 36738