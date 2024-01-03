Harvic Management Services India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
HARVIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE SHAREHOLDERS OF
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of HARVIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES
(INDIA) LIMITED as at 31st March, 2007 together with profit & Loss Account
and Cash Flow Statements of the Company on that date annexed there to.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial are free
from material misstatements: An audit is also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government in terms of Section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we
enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs
4 ands of the said order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief wear necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In accordance with the consistent practice followed by the company, no
provision has been made in respect of diminution in the value of
investments Rs.52,09,675/- Determined on the basis of actuarial valuation
which in our opinion is of permanent diminution required to be provided in
the account however no provision has been considered necessary by the
management s its hopeful of recovering the same at the value stated which
is not in accordance with the Accounting Standard, 13 of the Accounting
of Investment issued by the ICAI.
c) Subject to what is stated in paragraph (b) above, in our opinion, the
Company as required by law, has kept proper books of account so far as
appears from our examination of those books.
d) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account, and cash flow statements
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.
e) Subject to what is stated in paragraph (b) above, In our opinion, the
Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and Cash flow statement dealt
with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in
sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies act, 1956.
f) Subject to what is stated in paragraph (b) above, In our opinion and to
the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us
the said accounts read with the notes thereon, give the information
required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give, a
true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally
accepted in India:
(i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as on March 31, 2007;
(ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, Profit of the year ended
on March 31, 2007;
(iii) In the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the
year ended on that date.
(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
as on March 31, 2007, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2007,
from being appointed as a Director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
FOR SHAH JAIN & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
Place : Mumbai, (YATIN C SHAH)
Date : 30th June, 2007 Partner
Membership No. 49549
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date on the accounts of
HARVIC MANAGEMENT SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED for the year ended March 31,
2007.
1. Fixed Assets
a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) The Fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the
management at the end of the year and we are informed that no discrepancies
between book records and the physical Inventory has been noticed. except
for plant & machinery Gross value Rs.8,09,377, (net block Rs. 7,86,561/-)
which are under custody of third parties for along time, in view of this,
we are unable to comment as to when the said machineries would be released
to the company and on the ultimate reliability of the carrying value
thereof
c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given
to us, the company has not made any substantial disposals during the year
Concern assumption.
2. Inventories
a) As explained to us the inventories were physically verified by the
management at reasonable, intervals during the year and inventories with
directors and relatives, brokers has been verified with reference to
confirmation obtained from such directors, relatives and brokers;
b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to
explanations given to us the procedure of physical verification of
inventories followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in
relation to the size of the company and nature of its business;
c) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to
explanation given to us, the company has maintained proper records of it
inventories and the discrepancies noticed on such physical verification
between physical stock and book records were not material and have been
adequately dealt with in the books of account.
3. Loans and Advances
a) The Company has taken and given interest free loans, secured or
unsecured from companies, firms or other parties listed in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
b) The terms and condition on which loan given or taken, are not prima
facie prejudicial to the company.
c) The loan given does not have stipulation of repayment.
d) The are no overdue amount more then Rupees One Lacs.
4. Internal Control
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to
us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business for purchase and sale of
fixed assets and for the sale and purchase of shares etc., During the
course of our audit no major weakness have been observed in the internal
controls.
5. 301 Register Transaction
a) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the
information and explanation provided by the management, we are of the
opinion that all transaction that need to be entered in to the register in
purchase of Section 301 of the Act have been so entered.
b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, it is our opinion
that these transactions have made at reasonable prices at the relevant
time.
6. Deposits
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
7. Internal Audit
The company has an internal audit system, which in our opinion, is
commensurate with the size and nature of its business information to us.
8. The Central Government has not prescribed for the maintenance of Cost
records u/s 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956, in respect of the
activities carried on by the company.
9. Statutory Dues
a) According to the records, information and explanation provided to us,
there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of Income tax ,Wealth
tax, Excise duty, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it were
outstanding as on March 31, 2006 for a period of more than six moths from
the date they became payable.
b) According to the records of the company and information and explanation
given to us the following are the particulars of disputed amount payable in
respect of, income tax
Nature
of statue Nature of dues Amount A B
The Income tax
Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,68,274 1999-2001 CIT (Appeals)
Mumbai
The Income Tax
Act, 1961 Income Tax 4,21,537 1998-1999 Tribunal
A ->> Period for which relates
B ->> Forum where dispute is pending
10. The Company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year
however total accumulated loss in not more than 50% of the net worth and
company has not incurred any cash losses during the year and incurred in
the immediately year preceding.
11. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations
given by the management, we are of the opinion that company is not
defaulted in repayment of loan taken from the financial institution or
bank.
12. Based on our examination and according to the information and
explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans and advances on
the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other
securities;
13. The company is not a chit / nidhi / mutual benefit fund/society and
clause xiii of the order is not applicable.
14. The Company has maintain proper records of transactions and contracts
in respect of trading in shares, debentures and other securities and that
timely entries have been made therein. The shares and debentures have been
held by the Company in its own name except some of the shares and those
shares and debentures which are in the process of transfers and to the
extent exemption granted under Section 49 of the Companies Act, 1956.
15. According to the information and explanation given to us and the record
examined by us, the company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by
others from banks or financial institutions,
16. Based on our examination and according to the information and
explanations given to us, the company has not taken any term loan;
17. On the basis of our examination of the books of accounts and the
information and explanation given to us, in our opinion the company has not
raised any fund on the short term basis have been used for long term
investment and vice versa.
18. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of
shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act.
19. The company did not have any outstanding debenture during the year;
20. The company has not raised any money through a public issue during the
year.
21. Based upon the audit procedures, performed and the information and
explanation given to us by the management, we report that no fraud on or by
the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
