Hinafil India Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
HINAFIL INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members,
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of HINAFIL INDIA LIMITED as at
31st MARCH, 2012, the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that
date annexed thereto and the Cash flow Statement for the year ended on that
date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Financial
Statement based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with Auditing Standards generally
accepted in India. Those standard require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the Financial
Statement. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
This report is made solely to the Companys members, as a body, in
accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Our audit work
has been undertaken so that we might state to the Companys members those
matters we are required to state to them in an auditors report and for no
other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law we do not accept or
assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the companys
members as a body, for our audit work, for this report or for the opinions
we have formed.
We report that:
1. (a) sale Tax liability of the company has not been accounted for in the
books of account. Effect of the same on financial statement could not be
ascertained, as the required information could not be made available to us.
(c) No provisions has been made in accounts in respect of Gratuity as per
AS-15. (Refer Note 9 & 19 of Annexure I).
(d) The Company has defaulted in repayment of Term Loan & Working Capital
loan taken from Canara Bank, The Bank has initiated recovery action and
sold all fixed assets of the company viz. factory / non factory building,
plant & machineries, electrical installation etc. and party recovered
defaulted loan. Still bank has to recover Rs. 273.82 lac.
Subject to foregoing, we further report that:
2. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
3. In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
4. The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow statement,
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts;
5. In our opinion Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement comply with Accounting Standards referred to in Sub-sec. (3c) of
Sec. 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
6. On the basis of written representations received by the Company from the
Director as regards their eligibility to assume and occupy office as
directors as on 31st March, 2011, we report that non of the Directors is
disqualified as on 31st March, 2011 from being appointed as a Director
under Section 274(1) (g) of the Companies Act, 1956.
7. Subject to foregoing, in our opinion and to the best of our information
and according to the explanations given to us the said accounts, subject to
the Notes given in Schedule O, Significant Accounting Policies and Notes
on account, give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the
manner so required and give a true & fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India:
i. In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 2012;
ii. In the case of Profit & Loss account, of the loss of the Company for
the year ended on that date and;
iii. In the case of Cash Flow statement, of the cash flow for the year
ended on that date.
For RAMESH GAUTAM & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Sd\-
(RAMESH KUMAR JAIN)
(Proprietor)
M.No. 108887
Place: Mumbai
Date : 24.08.2012
ANNEXTURE TO THE REPORT OF THE AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF THE M/s. HINAFIL
INDIA LTD. ON THE ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31/03/2012.
1. a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details & situation of fixed assets.
b. The Company has physically verified certain assets during the year at
reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
c. According to the information and explanation given to us and after
taking note of the fact that Canara Bank has auctioned major fixed assets
of the company to recover Term Loan and Caah Credit Loans. Due to this we
are of opinion that the companys going concern assumption is affected
substantially.
2. a. The Management has certified that the physical verification of
inventory held by the company was conducted at reasonable intervals during
the year and / or at the year- end.
b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedure of physical verification of Stocks followed by the
Management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has
maintained proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on such
verification as compared to the book records were not material having
regard to the size and nature of the operations of the Company and have
been properly adjusted in the books of account.
3. a. The Company has granted interest free unsecured loan to the parties
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956. There are two parties, to whom the company has granted such loans;
maximum amount involved of such loan granted is Rs. 42.47 Lacs & the year-
end outstanding balance of such loan granted is Rs. 28.51 Lacs.
b. We have been informed that the Company has not charged interest on such
loans and in our opinion terms and conditions are prima facie prejudicial
to the interest of the Company.
c. We have been informed that there are no stipulations as to repayment of
loans.
d. Since there are no stipulations as to repayment of such loan, we are
unable to comment on overdue amount.
e. The company has taken interest free unsecured loan form the parties
covered in the register maintained under section 301 of The Companies Act
1956. There is one part form whole the company has taken such loans,
Maximum amount involved of such loan aggregated to Rs.2.60 Lac and the year
end outstanding balance of such loans taken aggregated to Rs.2.60 lac.
f. We have been informed that no interest is paid on said loan and the
other terms and conditions of such loans are prima facie not prejudicial to
the interest of the company.
g. The company is regular in repayment of loans whenever asked for ,
however there are no stipulations as to time of repayment of principal and
interest amount.
4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has no formal system of internal control for the purchase of inventory and
fixed assets and sale of goods and services, commensurate with the size of
the company. Although, the same is personally looked after by the Managing
Director of the Company. However, the existing system needs to be
strengthened and formalized.
5. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of
the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered.
b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is no transactions made in pursuance of contracts or
arrangements entered into the register in pursuance of section 301 of the
Act and exceeding the value of Rupees Five Lacs in respect of any party
during the year.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the
meaning of Section 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 and the rules framed hereunder.
7. According to the explanation and information given to us the company has
an internal audit system by its own staff and not by an independent
chartered accountant firm. In our opinion the same is required to be
properly strengthened and designed to cover allimportant areas so as to
commensurate with the size and nature of its business.
8. The Central Government has not prescribed for maintenance of cost
records u/s 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956).
9. a. On the basis of information and explanations we report that the
Company is not regular in payment of statutory dues with appropriate
authorities and subject to our comments in para 1. a), & b) of our report,
followings are the statutory dues as per books of accounts, which are
outstanding for a period of more than six months from the day they became
payable, we are however not able to quantify statutory dues which are
outstanding but not provided for in the books of accounts.
Amt. Rs.
Sales Tax 3,28,618/-
Income Tax for FY 0708 10,46,760/-
b. According to the information and explanations given to us and according
to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion,
there are no dues outstanding of Sales tax, Income Tax, Custom duty, Wealth
tax, Excise duty, Cess & Service tax on account of any dispute except what
is stated herein below:
Assessment Year Type of demand Amount in Authority before
dispute dispute pending
AY 2005-06 Penalty U/s 24,20,374/- ITAT, Ahmedabad
271(1)(c) of Bench
the IT Act
AY 2006-07 Income Tax demand 27,74,160/- ITAT, Ahmedabad
raised U/s 143(3) Bench
of the IT Act
AY 2007-08 Income Tax demand 16,06,320/- CIT (A)
raised U/s 143(3)
of the IT Act
10. The Company has accumulated losses of Rs. 54431314/- as at 31st March
2012, which is exceeding fifty percent of its net worth. The Company has
incurred financial cash losses during the year at Rs. 112911/- (Last Year
Rs. 11805823/-).
11. As per books and records maintained by the Company and according to the
information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in
repayment of terms loan and working capital loan along with interest, the
bank recovered partly by disposing off entire properties including Stock of
the company. The company is still o pay Rs.20166907/- towards Term Loan and
Rs.7214963\- towards working capital loan as at 31/03/2012.Also company has
not taken any loans against debentures.
12. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on
the documents and records produced to us, the company has not granted loans
and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of Shares,
debentures and other securities.
13. In our opinion, and considering the nature of activities carried on by
the Company during the year, the provisions of any special statute
applicable to chit fund / nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society are not
applicable.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other
investments. Accordingly the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by other from banks and
financial institutions.
16. This clause is not applicable, as no term loans have been raised during
the year.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no
funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investments.
18. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 during the
year, hence this clause of the order is not applicable to the company.
19. The Company has not issued any debenture and as such clause 4(xix) of
the Order is not applicable to the Company.
20. The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
21. During the course of our examination of the books of accounts and
records carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practice and according to the information and explanations given to us, no
fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year nor
have we been informed of such case by the management that clauses the
financial statements to be materially misstated.
For RAMESH GAUTAM & CO.
Chartered Accountants
Sd/-
(RAMESH KUMAR JAIN)
(Proprietor)
M.No. 108887
Place: Mumbai
Date : 24.08.2012