Innovative Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
108.94
108.94
108.94
108.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-105.76
-78.24
-81.83
-82.9
Net Worth
3.17
30.7
27.11
26.04
Minority Interest
Debt
54.05
30.79
18.79
16.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.23
61.49
45.9
42.96
Fixed Assets
26.41
24.01
23.88
25.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.72
36.17
17.37
11.93
Inventories
24.96
22.3
10.2
8.04
Inventory Days
43.65
36.74
Sundry Debtors
21.54
24.93
17.41
16.27
Debtor Days
74.5
74.36
Other Current Assets
12.72
14.28
9.34
9.56
Sundry Creditors
-19.46
-15.31
-13.3
-16.95
Creditor Days
56.91
77.47
Other Current Liabilities
-10.04
-10.03
-6.28
-4.99
Cash
1.11
1.3
4.64
5.15
Total Assets
57.24
61.48
45.89
42.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.