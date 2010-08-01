Innovative Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.06
-13.33
-18.79
-9.83
Depreciation
-2.7
-2.96
-2.48
-1.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.95
1.28
-25.09
8.95
Other operating items
Operating
3.31
-15.01
-46.37
-2.15
Capital expenditure
4.83
0.71
18.2
0.82
Free cash flow
8.14
-14.3
-28.17
-1.32
Equity raised
-165.79
-124.12
-55.99
-24.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.89
3.77
17.77
1.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-152.76
-134.66
-66.39
-24.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.