Innovative Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Innovative Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.06

-13.33

-18.79

-9.83

Depreciation

-2.7

-2.96

-2.48

-1.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.95

1.28

-25.09

8.95

Other operating items

Operating

3.31

-15.01

-46.37

-2.15

Capital expenditure

4.83

0.71

18.2

0.82

Free cash flow

8.14

-14.3

-28.17

-1.32

Equity raised

-165.79

-124.12

-55.99

-24.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.89

3.77

17.77

1.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-152.76

-134.66

-66.39

-24.26

