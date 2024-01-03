International Hometex Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
INTERNATIONAL HOMETEX LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of,
International Hometex Limited
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of INTERNATIONAL HOMETEX
LIMITED as at 31st March 2007 and the Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with Auditing Standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that out audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of
section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure hereto a
statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 & 5 of the said order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b) In our opinion, proper books of account, as required by the law, have
been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of
those books;
c) The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
d) In our opinion the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards
referred in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
e) On the basis of written representation received from the directors of
the Company and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that
none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2007 from being
appointed as a director in term of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section
274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts read together with the
Significant Accounting Policies and other notes thereon, give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required
and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles
generally accepted in India:
i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March, 2007;
ii) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the Profit of the
Company for the year ended on that date; and
iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
For Pravin Manudhane & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Place: Mumbai Pravin Manudhane
Date : 5th July, 2007 Proprietor
Membership No. 40039
ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT:
Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date:
1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) Fixed assets have been physically verified by the management according
to the regular program of periodical verification in which, in our opinion
is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its
assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical
verification.
c) No substantial part of fixed assets has been disposed off during the
year, which has bearing on the going concern status of the Company.
2. a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the
management at regular intervals during the year.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained
to us, there were no material discrepancies noticed on physical
verification of inventory as compared to the book records.
3. The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured to and from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
Accordingly, the clause 4(iii) (b) to (g) of the order, are not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to
us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of
inventory, fixed assets and also for the sale of goods. During the course
of our audit, we have not observed any major weaknesses in internal
controls.
5. a) According to the information and explanation given to us. We are of
the opinion that the transactions made in pursuance of contracts of
arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have
been entered into a register required to be maintain under that section.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are no transactions of purchase of goods and material and sale
of goods, materials and services made in pursuance of contracts or
arrangements entered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956 aggregating during the year to Rs. 5,00,000/- (Rupees
Five Lacs only) or more in respect of any party.
6. In our opinion and according tb the information and explanation given to
us, the Company has complied with the provision of Sections 58 A and 58 AA
of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,
1975 with regards to the deposits accepted from the public.
7. In our opinion, the internal audit system of the Company is commensurate
with its size and the nature of its business.
8. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of Cost Records by
the Company under Section 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956.
9. The Company has been generally regular in depositing with the
appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues i.e income tax, Sales
Tax, Wealth Tax, Provident funds, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty,
Cess and other material statutory dues. As explained to us, the provision
regarding Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 are not applicable to the
Company. There were no arrears as at 31st March, 2007 of undisputed amount
which were due for a period more than six months from the date they became
payable.
10. The Company has no accumulated losses at the end of financial year. It
has not incurred any cash losses during financial year covered by our audit
or in the immediately preceding financial year.
11. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and
explanation given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not
defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks or
debenture holders.
12. In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to
us, no loans & advances have been granted by the Company on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual
benefit fund / society. Therefore, clause 4(xiii) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not applicable to the Company.
14. In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading shares,
securities, debentures & other investments. Accordingly, the provision of
clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the Company.
15. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company
has not given guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial
institutions.
16. Based on information and explanation given to us, term loans were
applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no
fund raised on short-term basis have been used for long term investment &
no long-term fund have been used to finance short term assets.
18. During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity
Shares to a company, covered in the Register maintained under Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956, at a price which is not prejudicial to the
interest of the Company.
19. The Company did not have any outstanding debenture during the year.
20. The Company has not raised any money by way of public issue during the
year.
21. Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and
explanations given by management, we report that no fraud on or by the
Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
For Pravin Manudhane & Co.
Chartered Accountants
Pravin Manudhane
Place: Mumbai Proprietor
Date : 5th July, 2007 Membership No. 40039