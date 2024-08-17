iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged Nine Monthly Results

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006Dec-2005Dec-2004

Gross Sales

5.03

13.93

11.56

28.62

74.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.03

13.93

11.56

28.62

74.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

2.92

0.62

0.37

0.3

Total Income

5.13

16.85

12.19

29

75.13

Total Expenditure

3.9

13.27

9.06

23.7

64.69

PBIDT

1.23

3.57

3.14

5.28

10.43

Interest

0

0.02

0.27

0.67

0.75

PBDT

1.23

3.54

2.86

4.61

9.68

Depreciation

0.68

2.17

1.75

3.08

5.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

0

0

0.85

Reported Profit After Tax

0.56

1.37

1.11

1.52

3.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.56

1.37

1.11

1.52

3.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.56

1.37

1.11

1.52

3.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.05

0.07

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

15.44

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

139.55

194.75

194.75

194.75

194.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.45

25.69

27.13

18.47

13.94

PBDTM(%)

24.45

25.48

24.8

16.13

12.94

PATM(%)

11.13

9.9

9.59

5.34

4.93

Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.