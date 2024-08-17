Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
Gross Sales
5.03
13.93
11.56
28.62
74.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.03
13.93
11.56
28.62
74.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
2.92
0.62
0.37
0.3
Total Income
5.13
16.85
12.19
29
75.13
Total Expenditure
3.9
13.27
9.06
23.7
64.69
PBIDT
1.23
3.57
3.14
5.28
10.43
Interest
0
0.02
0.27
0.67
0.75
PBDT
1.23
3.54
2.86
4.61
9.68
Depreciation
0.68
2.17
1.75
3.08
5.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
0
0
0.85
Reported Profit After Tax
0.56
1.37
1.11
1.52
3.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.56
1.37
1.11
1.52
3.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.56
1.37
1.11
1.52
3.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.05
0.07
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
15.44
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
139.55
194.75
194.75
194.75
194.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.45
25.69
27.13
18.47
13.94
PBDTM(%)
24.45
25.48
24.8
16.13
12.94
PATM(%)
11.13
9.9
9.59
5.34
4.93
