Reliance Petroleum Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
RELIANCE PETROLEUM LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members of,
RELIANCE PETROLEUM LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of RELIANCE PETROLEUM LIMITED
as at March 31, 2008 and also the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on
that date annexed thereto. These Financial Statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. No
Profit and Loss Account has been prepared since the Company is yet to
commence its revenue operations and the necessary details as per part II of
Schedule VI to the Companies Act, 1956 have been disclosed in Note no. 1 of
Schedule J as Project Development Expenditure.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, issued by
the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Companies Act,
1956, we enclose in the Annexure, a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
iii. The Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the books of account;
iv. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by
this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section
(3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;
v. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors
as on March 31, 2008 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2008 from
being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
vi. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts together with the notes
thereto, give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the
manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the
accounting principles generally accepted in India;
a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at March 31, 2008; and
b) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Chaturvedi & Shah For Deloitte Haskins & Sells
Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants
Rajesh Chaturvedi P.R. Barpande
Partner Partner
Membership No.: 45882 Membership No.: 15291
Mumbai,
April 16, 2008.
Annexure to the Auditors Report
(Referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)
(i) In respect of its fixed assets:
a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis
of available information.
b) As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified
by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is
reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its
assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical
verification.
c) In our opinion, the Company has not disposed off a substantial part of
its fixed assets during the year and the going concern status of the
Company is not affected.
(ii) In respect of its inventories:
a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and nature of its business.
c) The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As explained
to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification
of inventories as compared to the book records.
(iii) The Company has not granted or taken any loan secured/ unsecured to /
from Companies, Firms or other parties covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly, clause 4(iii) of
the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 is not applicable to the
Company.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an internal control system commensurate with the size of
the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory,
fixed assets and for the sale of goods. During the financial year, the
Company did not undertake any activity of sale of services. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in the internal control system.
(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 that need to be entered in the register required to be maintained
under that section.
(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the
year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of the Companies (Auditors
Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
(vii) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Companys project for setting up refinery and polypropylene plant is at
advance stage of construction and the Company has not commenced the
commercial production and hence maintenance of cost records is not
applicable during the year under audit.
(ix) In respect of statutory dues a) According to the records of the
Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor
Education and Protection Fund, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service
Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other material statutory dues,
to the extent applicable, have been generally regularly deposited with the
appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations
given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues
were outstanding as at March 31, 2008 for a period of more than six months
from the date they became payable;
b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs. 37 04 397, that has not
been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate
authority is as under:
Name of Nature of Amount Period to Forum
the Statute Dues (in Rupees) which the where
amount dispute is
relates pending
Customs Custom 37,04.397 2006-07 Commissioner
Act, 1962 Duty of Customs
(Appeals)
(x) The Company has been registered for a period less than five years and
hence the provisions of clause 4 (x) of the Companies (Auditors Report)
Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
(xi) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and
explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not
defaulted in repayment of dues to the financial institutions and banks. The
Company has not issued any debentures.
(xii) In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us and
based on the information available, no loans and advances have been granted
by the Company on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares,
debentures and other securities.
(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefits
fund/ society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies
(Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the Company.
(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the Company has maintained proper records of the transactions
and contracts in respect of investments in mutual funds and timely entries
have been made therein. All the investments have been held by the Company
in its own name.
(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks and
financial institution.
(xvi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the term loans
raised were prima facie been either used for the purposes for which they
were raised or pending utilisation been temporarily invested in mutual
funds.
(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, there are no funds
raised on short term basis during the year under audit and hence the
question of using the same for long term investment does not arise.
(xviii) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Companies Act, 1956.
(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the
Company has not issued any debentures during the year under audit.
(xx) The Company has not raised any monies by way of public issue during
the year.
(xxi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the
information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was
noticed or reported during the year.
SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:
To
The Board of Directors of,
RELIANCE PETROLEUM LIMITED
I have examined the registers, records and documents of Reliance Petroleum
Limited (the Company) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2008
maintained under the provisions of:
* The Companies Act, 1956 and the Rules made under that Act;
* The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and the Byelaws framed
under that Act;
* The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities
and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act)
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of
Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider
Trading) Regulations, 1992; and
* The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Disclosure and Investor
Protection) Guidelines, 2000
* The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the Rules
made under that Act;
* The Equity Listing Agreement with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1) I report that, based on my examination and verification of the
registers, records and documents produced to me and according to the
information and explanations given to me by the Company, the Company has,
in my opinion, complied with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956
(the Act) and the Rules made under the Act, and the Memorandum and
Articles of Association of the Company, with regard to:
a) maintenance of statutory registers and documents and making in them
necessary entries;
b) closure of Register of Members;
c) forms, returns, documents and resolutions required to be filed with the
Registrar of Companies;
d) service of documents by the Company on its Members and Registrar of
Companies.
e) notice of Board meetings and Committee of Directors;
f) the meetings of Directors and Committees of Directors;
g) the Second annual general meeting held on July 16, 2007;
h) minutes of proceedings of general meeting and of Board and other
meetings;
i) approvals of shareholders, the Board of Directors, the Committee of
Directors wherever required;
j) form of balance sheet as prescribed under Part-I of Schedule-VI to the
Act;
k) borrowings and registration of charges;
l) investment of the Companys funds;
m) contracts, common seal, registered office and publication of name of the
Company; and
n) generally, all other applicable provisions of the Act and the Rules made
under that Act;
2) I further report that:
a) the Directors of the Company have obtained Directors Identification
Number as per Section 266A of the Act.
b) the Directors of the Company have complied with the requirements as to
disclosure of interests and concerns in contracts and arrangements,
shareholdings and directorships in other companies and interests in other
entities.
c) the Directors have complied with the disclosure requirements in respect
of their eligibility of appointment, their independence and compliance with
the Code of Business Conduct & Ethics for Directors and Management
Personnel.
d) there was no prosecution initiated against, or show cause notice
received by, the Company and no fines or penalties were imposed on the
Company under the Companies Act, SEBI Act, SCRA, Depositories Act, Listing
Agreement and Rules, Regulations and Guidelines framed under these Acts
against the Company, its Directors and Officers.
3) I further report that the Company has complied with the provisions of
the Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and the Bye-laws framed
there under with regard to dematerialisation / rematerialisation of
securities and reconciliation of records of dematerialized securities with
all securities issued by the Company.
4) I further report that the Company has complied with
a) the requirements under the Equity Listing Agreements entered into with
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited
b) the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India
(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997 and
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading)
Regulations, 1992 with regard to the disclosures and maintenance of records
required under the Regulations.
Dr. K.R. Chandratre
Practising Company Secretary
Certificate of Practice No. 5144
Place : Mumbai
Dated : April 14, 2008.