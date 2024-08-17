Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
41.21
41.21
41.21
41.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
279.35
330.8
450.68
409.77
Net Worth
320.56
372.01
491.89
450.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,026.91
973.59
1,162.51
1,056.77
yoy growth (%)
5.47
-16.25
10
2.78
Raw materials
-634.79
-586.65
-828.32
-747.59
As % of sales
61.81
60.25
71.25
70.74
Employee costs
-92.4
-85.11
-61.57
-59.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
83.18
87.07
46.4
34.5
Depreciation
-20.4
-19.4
-16.78
-17.22
Tax paid
-30.01
-29.45
-25.26
-11.28
Working capital
28.75
-56.83
13.24
34.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.47
-16.25
10
2.78
Op profit growth
0.66
68.23
28.27
-64.54
EBIT growth
-4.35
87.22
31.57
-70.77
Net profit growth
-7.72
13.3
118.94
-71.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,310.05
|88.5
|1,66,237.78
|551.57
|0.49
|3,145.84
|163.92
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,467.05
|58.56
|73,700.1
|249.94
|0.29
|2,676.63
|353.96
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
8,223.25
|147.05
|64,658.44
|111.54
|0.16
|653.23
|402.73
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,385.3
|149.88
|47,221.22
|111
|0.07
|1,085
|539.16
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,202
|0
|40,524.55
|105.26
|0
|986.45
|45.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
DANIEL PAUL TILLEY
Managing Director
SURESH KALRA
Director
PATRICK ANTOINE WILHELMUS WEINBERG
Whole-time Director & CS
SURESH VARADARAJAN
Director
BOON WAH SEAH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
