Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1,026.91
973.59
1,162.51
1,056.77
yoy growth (%)
5.47
-16.25
10
2.78
Raw materials
-634.79
-586.65
-828.32
-747.59
As % of sales
61.81
60.25
71.25
70.74
Employee costs
-92.4
-85.11
-61.57
-59.65
As % of sales
8.99
8.74
5.29
5.64
Other costs
-197.72
-200.51
-212.39
-202.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.25
20.59
18.27
19.16
Operating profit
101.98
101.31
60.22
46.94
OPM
9.93
10.4
5.18
4.44
Depreciation
-20.4
-19.4
-16.78
-17.22
Interest expense
-1.04
-0.98
-0.62
-1.23
Other income
2.63
6.15
3.59
6.02
Profit before tax
83.18
87.07
46.4
34.5
Taxes
-30.01
-29.45
-25.26
-11.28
Tax rate
-36.08
-33.83
-54.43
-32.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
53.16
57.61
21.14
23.22
Exceptional items
0
0
29.7
0
Net profit
53.16
57.61
50.85
23.22
yoy growth (%)
-7.72
13.3
118.94
-71.26
NPM
5.17
5.91
4.37
2.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.