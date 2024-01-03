iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SI Group - India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SI Group - India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1,026.91

973.59

1,162.51

1,056.77

yoy growth (%)

5.47

-16.25

10

2.78

Raw materials

-634.79

-586.65

-828.32

-747.59

As % of sales

61.81

60.25

71.25

70.74

Employee costs

-92.4

-85.11

-61.57

-59.65

As % of sales

8.99

8.74

5.29

5.64

Other costs

-197.72

-200.51

-212.39

-202.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.25

20.59

18.27

19.16

Operating profit

101.98

101.31

60.22

46.94

OPM

9.93

10.4

5.18

4.44

Depreciation

-20.4

-19.4

-16.78

-17.22

Interest expense

-1.04

-0.98

-0.62

-1.23

Other income

2.63

6.15

3.59

6.02

Profit before tax

83.18

87.07

46.4

34.5

Taxes

-30.01

-29.45

-25.26

-11.28

Tax rate

-36.08

-33.83

-54.43

-32.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

53.16

57.61

21.14

23.22

Exceptional items

0

0

29.7

0

Net profit

53.16

57.61

50.85

23.22

yoy growth (%)

-7.72

13.3

118.94

-71.26

NPM

5.17

5.91

4.37

2.19

SI Group - India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SI Group - India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.