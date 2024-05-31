iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Motors-DVR AGM

Tata Motors-DVR CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company including the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Notice convening the 79th AGM for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, which is being sent through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Registrar & Share Transfer Agent/Depository Participant(s). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Please find enclosed the voting results of the 79th Annual General Meeting of Tata Motors Limited and the Scrutinizers report dated June 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)

