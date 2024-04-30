|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|29 Mar 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Attached please find the notices convening separate meetings of the Equity Shareholders, i.e., Ordinary and A Ordinary Shareholders of Tata Motors Limited pursuant to the Orders of the Honble NCLT, Mumbai Bench Please find enclosed summary proceedings, voting results and scrutinizers report of A Ordinary Shareholders Meeting convened pursuant to the direction of NCLT. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
