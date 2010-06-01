Titagarh Steels Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
TITAGARH STEELS LIMITED
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
TITAGARH STEELS LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of TITAGARH STEELS LIMITED
(Formerly Titagarh Industries Limited) as at 31st March, 2009 and also the
Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on
that date, annexed thereto. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatements. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statements presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 as amended by
Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004 issued by the Central
Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the
Companies Act, 1956 we annex herewith a statement on the matters specified
in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company, so far as appears from our examination of those books.
3. The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement dealt
with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.
4. In our opinion the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account, and Cash Flow
Statement, dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards
to the extent applicable referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of
the Companies Act, 1956.
5. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and
taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is
disqualified as on 31st March, 2009 from being appointed as a Director in
terms of Clause(g) of subsection (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act,
1956.
6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the accounts together with Notes thereon give the
information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required
give true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally
accepted in India. Save and except non-provision of fall in value of long
term investment to the extent as stated in point 20 of Schedule 19.
i) In the case of Balance Sheet of state of affairs of the Company as at
31st March, 2009.
ii) In case of Profit & Loss Account of the Loss for the year ended on that
date.
iii) In case of Cash Flow Statement of the cash flows for the year ended on
that date.
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 OF OUR AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE OF
THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2009
On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of
information and explanations given to us, we state that
i) a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing
particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) As explained to us, fixed assets according to the practice of the
Company are physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals
in a phased manner, which in our opinion is reasonable looking to the size
of the Company and the nature of its business. According to the information
and explanations given to us, no significant discrepancies were noticed on
such verification.
c) The Company has not disposed off any substantial part of its fixed
assets so as to affect the going concern status of the Company.
ii) a) As explained to us, Inventories have been physically verified during
the year by the management.
b) The procedures explained to us, which are followed by the management for
physical verification of inventories are in our opinion, reasonable and
adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its
business.
c) On the basis of our examination of the inventory records of the Company,
we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records of its
inventory. Discrepancies which are noticed on physical verification of
inventory as compared to their book records have been properly dealt with
in the books of account.
iii) As per the information and explanation given to us the Company has not
taken/granted any secured or unsecured loan from/to Companies, Firms and
Other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956. Hence, the comments in clauses iii(a) to iii(g) of the
said order are not applicable to the Company.
IV) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is generally adequate internal control system commensurate
with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to
purchase of inventory, fixed assets and for sale of goods. During the
course of our assessment, so far no weakness in internal control has come
to our notice.
v) a) On the basis of audit procedures performed by us and according to the
information, explanations and representations given to us, we are of the
opinion that all transactions in which Directors were interested as
contemplated under section 297 and sub-section (6) of Section 299 of the
Companies Act, 1956 are entered in the register maintained under section
301 of the said Act.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations and
representations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of
contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section
301 of the Companies Act, 1956 exceeding the value of Rupees five lacs in
respect of any party during the year have been made at prices which are
reasonable having regard to comparable quotations/contracted rate of
principal customers.
vi) As per information and explanations given to us, the Company has not
accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section, 58A
and 58AA of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder.
vii) On the basis of the internal audit reports broadly reviewed by us, we
are of the opinion that the coverage of Internal audit functions carried
out by a firm of Chartered Accountants appointed by the management is
commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business.
viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the
Company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the
maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act,
1956 in respect of the Companys product to which the said rules are made
applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts
and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a
detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they
are accurate.
ix) a) According to the records of the Company, it has been generally
regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Sales Tax,
Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Excise
Duty, Cess, Service Tax, Investor Education & Protection Fund and other
statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amount of
statutory dues as mentioned here in above were outstanding for a period of
more than six months from the date they became due as at the end of the
year.
b) On the basis of our examination of the documents and records; the
following disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited with the
appropriate authorities are as under:
Nature of Amount Forum where
the Dues (Rs. in Lacs) dispute is pending
Excise Duties 246.15 Appellate Authority
Sales Tax and 11.34 Deputy Commissioner
Turnover Tax Appeal
x) The Company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year but
it has not incurred cash losses both in the financial year under report or
in the immediately preceding financial year.
xi) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and
explanations given by the Management, we are of the opinion that the
Company has not defaulted in the payment of dues to Financial Institutions,
Banks and Debenture holders.
xii) As explained to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances
on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures or any
other securities.
xiii) The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit
fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of the clause of the said Order are
not applicable to the Company.
xiv) The Company is not dealing in or trading in Shares, Securities,
Debentures and other Investments. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause
4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
representation made by the management, the Company has not given any
guarantees for loan taken by other from any bank or financial institutions.
xvi) On the basis of records examined by us and relying on the information
and explanations obtained by us regarding the end use of different loans,
we have to state that, there is no fresh term loan taken by the Company
during the year.
xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company and after
placing reliance on the reasonable assumptions made by the Company,
classification of long term and short term usage of funds, we are of the
opinion that the funds raised by the Company on short term basis has not
been used for long term investment.
xviii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not made any preferential allotment of shares to Companies, Firms and
other parties covered in the register maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies
Act.
xix) According to the information and explanations given to us during the
period covered by our Audit Report, the Company has not issued any
debenture.
xx) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year
and hence the question of disclosure and verification of end use of such
monies does not arise.
xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the
best of our knowledge and belief, no fraud on or by the Company, has been
noticed or reported by the Company during the year.
For and on behalf of
SAILARPURIA & PARTNERS
7, Chittaranjan Avenue Chartered Accountants
Kolkata-700 072
ANAND PRAKASH
Partner
The 29th day of June, 2009 Membership No. 56485