Innovative Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovative Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

85.28

79.85

70.91

54.09

yoy growth (%)

6.8

12.6

31.08

9.99

Raw materials

-43.53

-44.93

-39.08

-29.57

As % of sales

51.04

56.27

55.1

54.66

Employee costs

-12.38

-12.84

-14.59

-11.58

As % of sales

14.52

16.08

20.58

21.41

Other costs

-25.72

-32.42

-32.84

-24.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.16

40.6

46.31

45.3

Operating profit

3.64

-10.35

-15.6

-11.57

OPM

4.27

-12.96

-22.01

-21.38

Depreciation

-2.7

-2.96

-2.48

-1.26

Interest expense

-1.64

-1.77

-2.01

-0.22

Other income

1.76

1.76

1.3

3.21

Profit before tax

1.06

-13.33

-18.79

-9.83

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.06

-13.33

-18.79

-9.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.06

-13.33

-18.79

-9.83

yoy growth (%)

-107.98

-29.06

91.04

1.68

NPM

1.24

-16.69

-26.5

-18.18

