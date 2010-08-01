Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
85.28
79.85
70.91
54.09
yoy growth (%)
6.8
12.6
31.08
9.99
Raw materials
-43.53
-44.93
-39.08
-29.57
As % of sales
51.04
56.27
55.1
54.66
Employee costs
-12.38
-12.84
-14.59
-11.58
As % of sales
14.52
16.08
20.58
21.41
Other costs
-25.72
-32.42
-32.84
-24.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.16
40.6
46.31
45.3
Operating profit
3.64
-10.35
-15.6
-11.57
OPM
4.27
-12.96
-22.01
-21.38
Depreciation
-2.7
-2.96
-2.48
-1.26
Interest expense
-1.64
-1.77
-2.01
-0.22
Other income
1.76
1.76
1.3
3.21
Profit before tax
1.06
-13.33
-18.79
-9.83
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.06
-13.33
-18.79
-9.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.06
-13.33
-18.79
-9.83
yoy growth (%)
-107.98
-29.06
91.04
1.68
NPM
1.24
-16.69
-26.5
-18.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.