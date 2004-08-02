Sri Jayalakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
SRI JAYALAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2003-2004
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
The MEMBERS OF
SRI JAYALAKSHMI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
1. I have audited the attached Balance Sheet of SRI JAYALAKSHMI SPINNING
MILLS LIMITED as at 30th June, 2004 and also the Profit & Loss Account for
the 15 months period ended on that date annexed thereto. These financial
statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. My
responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based
on my audit.
2. I conducted my audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those standards require that l plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management , as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. I believe that my audit provides
a reasonable basis for my opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by
the Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of Companies
Act, 1956 , I enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters specified
in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said order.
4. Further to my comments in the annexure referred to in paragraph (3)
above, I report that:
a) I have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit:
b) In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept
by the Company, so far as appears from my examination of these books of the
Company:
c) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report
are in agreement with the Books of account of the Company.
d) In my opinion the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account complies
with the mandatory Accounting Standards referred in section 211(3C) of the
Companies Act, 1956.
e) In my opinion, as per the information provided by the company, none of
the Directors are disqualified from being appointed as Director under
clause (g) of sub section (1) of section 274
f) Attention is drawn to item No 9 of Schedule 20- Notes On Accounts
regarding non provision of interest on loans.
g) In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the
explanation given to me, the said accounts, read together with the
schedules, accounting policies and notes thereon give the information
required by the Companies Act.1956 in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view:
(i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 30th June,2004: and
(ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the PROFIT of the
Company for the 15 months period ended on that date.
G.V. SURYANARAYANA MURTHI
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT
PLACE : GUNTUR
DATE : 02.08.2004
ANNEXURE TO AUDIT REPORT
Referred to in paragraph (3) of my report of even date.
1. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including details and situation of fixed assets.
2. The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at
reasonable intervals of time during the year on a periodical basis, which
in my opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and
nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
physical verification.
3. According to the information and explanations given to me, a substantial
/major part of Fixed Assets has not been disposed off by the company during
the year .
4. The stock of goods have been physically verified by the management at
reasonable intervals of time.
5. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to
me the procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the
Management are reasonable and adequate, considering the size of the company
and nature of its business.
6. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to
me and on the basis of my examination of records, the company is
maintaining proper records and no material discrepancies have been noticed
on physical verification of stocks as compared to book balance in so far as
appears from my examination of the books.
7. According to the information and explanations given to me, the company
has not taken any loans to the Companies, Firms or Other parties listed in
the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
8. According to the information and explanations given to me, the company
has not granted any loans to the Companies, Firms or Other parties listed
in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
9. The company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans.
10. According to the information and explanations given to me, there are
adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the
company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory, fixed
assets and for the sale of goods . During the course of my audit, no major
weakness has been noticed in the internal controls
11. According to the information explanations given to me, the transactions
made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements , that need to be entered in
the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have
been so entered.
12. According to the information explanations given to me, the transactions
made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered into the register in
pursuance of Section 301 of Companies Act, 1956. and exceeding the value of
Rs. 5,00,000/- in respect of each party during the year, have been made at
prices which are reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices
at the relevant time.
13. The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the
meaning of Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Rules
made thereunder.
14. I have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company
pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of
cost records under Section 209 (1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956, and am of
the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have
been maintained. (I have not carried out a detailed examination of the
same).
15. According to the information and explanations given to me and the
records of the company examined by me , the company is generally regular in
depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues
including Provident Fund , Income Tax , Sales Tax , Customs Duty , Excise
Duty and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate
authorities. According to the information and explanations given to me, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were
outstanding as at 30th June 2004, for a period of more than six months from
the date of becoming payable .
16. The Company does have accumulated losses has at 30th June 2004. and it
has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year ended on that date
or in the immediately preceding financial year .
17. According to the information and explanations given to me and the
records of the company examined by me, the company has defaulted in
repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks. However , the
company had filed for One Time Settlement proposal with the financial
institutions and banks. The Company had received in principle sanction of
the OTS Scheme from the financial institutions and bank .
18. According to the information and explanations given to me , the company
has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of security by way of
pledge of shares , debentures and other securities.
19. The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund / mutual
benefit fund / societies are not applicable to this company.
20. In my opinion, the company is not a dealer or trader in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments .
21. As the company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities,
debenture and other investments, paragraph (xiv) of the Companies (Auditors
Report ) Order, 2003 is not applicable to the company for the year.
22. The company has not raised any new term loans during the year. The term
loans outstanding at the beginning of the year have been applied for the
purposes for which they were raised .
23. According to the information and explanations given to me and overall
examination of the Balance Sheet of the company , I report that no funds
raised on a short term basis which have been used for long term investment
and vice versa.
24. The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Companies Act during the year and therefore paragraph 4 (xvii) of
the order is not applicable.
25. The company has not issued any debentures during the year and therefore
paragraph 4 (xix ) of the order is not applicable
26. The company has not raised any money by public issues during the year
and therefore paragraph 4 (xx) of the order is not applicable.
27. During the course of my examination of the books and records of the
company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India and according to the information and explanations given
to me, I have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
company, noticed or reported during the year , nor have I been informed of
such case by the management.
PLACE : GUNTUR G.V. SURYANARAYANA MURTHI
DATE : 02.08.2004 CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT