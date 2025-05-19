Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.61
2.04
1.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.09
2.2
1.41
Net Worth
9.7
4.24
2.78
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,987.95
|29.26
|4,08,344.49
|3,711.1
|1.04
|38,848.8
|2,991.28
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,126.55
|32.8
|3,88,795.51
|2,437.14
|0.78
|31,353.4
|495.41
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
729.2
|47.17
|2,68,443.95
|1,382
|0.82
|19,869
|90.84
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,846.05
|29.95
|2,47,032.68
|2,108.73
|0.9
|12,316.61
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,895.6
|28.05
|1,54,025.29
|1,582.56
|1.11
|17,148.69
|194.04
Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Popli
Non Executive Director
Mrs Seema
Whole Time Director
Palak Poply
Independent Director
Bhavna Sehgal
Independent Director
Praveen Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 May ‘25
Victory Electric Vehicles International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
