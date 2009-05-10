iifl-logo-icon 1
Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

0

-0.99

-0.95

Net Worth

2.5

2.5

0

0.04

Minority Interest

Debt

25.25

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.59

0.59

0.59

Total Liabilities

27.75

3.09

0.59

0.63

Fixed Assets

27.09

28.02

1.28

1.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.59

0

0

Networking Capital

0.53

-25.67

-0.71

-0.74

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.76

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.01

0.03

0.51

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-1.07

0

-0.18

-0.18

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-25.7

-1.04

-1.21

Cash

0.11

0.15

0

0.01

Total Assets

27.73

3.09

0.57

0.62

